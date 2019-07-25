The Fish and Wildlife Commission is conducting a conference call at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25, to consider a proposed rule to lift all fishing restrictions on Willow Creek Reservoir near Augusta.
The Bureau of Reclamation and Greenfields Irrigation District informed FWP that a full reservoir drawdown is necessary for repair and maintenance of the dam infrastructure. Since water levels will be dropped below a level that can sustain aquatic life, the department is proposing to temporarily lift all fishing restrictions on Willow Creek Reservoir. This will provide the public the opportunity to harvest and consume fish that are not expected to survive the drawdown. The Willow Creek Reservoir Fishing Access Site will remain open.
Anyone wishing to listen to the call or comment can do so at FWP Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave., Helena. For more information, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/insideFwp/commission/meetings/agenda.html?meetingId=48983852