The Gallatin Conservation District will start an outdoor learning program for homeschoolers in the county call “Fall Stewards,” organizers said in a release.
“Your child will be engaged and inspired by nature through science-based learning, interactive activities, and an appreciation for Montana’s resources,” organizers said in a release.
Gallatin CD also started its “Art in the Garden” program along with a separate lesson on how to prepare gardens for winter.
For more information visit the agency’s Facebook page or contact sarah@gallatincd.org or 282-4350.