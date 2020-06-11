Gallatin County added six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, making up the majority of Montana’s eight new cases.
The county now has 174 total cases, with 11 active cases. There are no active hospitalizations.
County health officials have warned that Montana’s reopening could result in new cases.
Last week, county health officials said a batch of recent new cases were not a reason to reverse the reopening. On Monday, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to allow bars, restaurants and casinos to stay open later and offer seating at countertops and poker tables.
As of Wednesday, Montana had 56 active cases, including seven hospitalizations. There have been 487 recoveries for a total of 561 cases.
In recent days, the county has added a handful of cases, a change from May, when the county went days without adding new cases.
County officials approved easing restrictions on some businesses Tuesday.
–Perrin Stein, Bozeman Daily Chronicle