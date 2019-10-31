The Gallatin Gateway first-grade class is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Assembly at Gallatin Gateway School. The assembly will be held on Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the school gymnasium.
Vets will be acknowledged through songs, art, and poems created and performed by the students.
“All members of the community, as well as veterans, are encouraged to attend the assembly,” organizers said in a release. “Veterans who would like to participate are asked to wear a uniform or piece of uniform and to be prepared to share a brief introduction about time and place of service. Veterans who would like to participate are asked to RSVP by Nov. 8.”
The first-grade class will be accepting donations to create Blessing Bags for homeless veterans.
“ Last year was our third year of doing this community service project and we were able to send out over 450 bags,” organizers said. “This year we would love to increase that.”
Besides accepting monetary donations, students will be collecting personal hygiene items, feminine personal hygiene items, socks, gloves/mittens, winter hats, quarters, gallon or lager zip-up plastic bags, hand/foot/body warmers, toothbrushes, etc.