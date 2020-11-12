The Gallatin Gateway School Building Committee will be hosting two workshops in the next week to obtain community feedback regarding an upcoming facility project.
November 12, 2020- in-person workshop at Gallatin Gateway School.
On-site meeting guidelines from Gallatin Gateway School: Face masks must be worn in the building, and proper sanitization will take place between stations when necessary.
Agenda:
• 6:30 – 6:50 Welcome/ Brief Introductions/ Orientation/ Guiding principles (Why are we here and what are the evening goals)
• 6:55 – 7:10 Basic Needs/ Deficiencies Station( 3 minute concept debrief / 12 minutes of Q&A and feedback)
• 7:15 – 7:30 Two Concepts Station ( 3 minute concept debrief / 12 minutes of Q&A and feedback)
• 7:35 – 7:50 Bond Info./ Tax Impact Station ( 3 minute concept debrief / 12 minutes of Q&A and feedback)
• 7:55 – 8:10 Closure/ Small group highlights/ Survey link ( 3 minute debrief / 12 minutes of highlights, Q&A, and Survey)
Stations:
• Station #1 – Basic Needs/ Deficiencies
• Station #2 – Two Concepts
• Station #3 – Bond Information/ Tax Impact
November 16, 2020- virtually via Zoom
Zoom login details will be on the District Calendar.
Workshop will have a similar format as Workshop #1
More information regarding the facility project can be found on the district website:
https://www.gallatingatewayschool.com/About-Us/School-Board-of-Trustees/Facility-Project/index.html