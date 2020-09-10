The Gallatin Gateway School District is offering a free meal program for all children beginning Sept.8.
USDA extended the Summer Food Service Program waivers until Dec. 31. The district recently received a waiver from the Montana Office of Public Instruction and USDA to offer free meals to children ages 18 and under until December 31.
Breakfast and lunch will be made available at no charge to all students beginning Sept. 8. Students 18 years and younger not enrolled in school must pre-order meals using the online form on the District website and can be picked up each day from 11:15–11:45 a.m.
The district is asking families who are not attending school to sign up for meals each week by Friday for the upcoming week. Weekly menus and signups will be posted to the district’s website
Questions can be directed to Theresa Keel, Superintendent; 406-763-4415 ext. 13 or keel@gallatingatewayschool.com.