Gateway School seeks members
Gallatin Gateway School District is putting together a building committee to work with building industry officials on a facilities plan that will result in a future bond request, officials said in a release.
Superintendent Theresa Keel is asking Gateway residents to join “if you live in the (school district) and have children enrolled in the school, own a business in (the district), or are an active member of the Gallatin Gateway Community, and are interested in being on this committee.”
Keel can be contacted at keel@gallatingatewayschool.com or by phone at 763-4415 x 13.
MDT seeks comment on Churchill Road bridge replacement project
Comment is being sought for a proposal to replace an existing deterioating bridge over Godfrey Creek on Churchill Road with a new box culvert, Montana Department of Transportation officials said in a release.
The project begins and ends approximately 3.6 miles South of Churchill on Secondary 288, at reference post 11.6.
Proposed work includes replacement of the existing bridge with a box culvert, paving over the new culvert to match existing roadway, and resetting guardrail to meet current safety standards.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2021, depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be anticipated.
Submit comments at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml. The project number is UPN 9627000. Call (406) 494-9635 for more info.
Library nets grants to offer incentives for folks to fill out Census reports
The Belgrade Community Library received two U.S. Census-related grants recently, officials said in a release.
“One of the main reasons for these grants is to reach hard-to-count populations,” librarian Sarah Creech said in an email. “We’re going to encourage a complete count in Montana because it affects all of us (babies to senior citizens) in terms of funding, federal representation, bringing new businesses to Belgrade, and more.”
While most of Library Census Week is behind us, Creech said there is still time for people to get involved. The library is running a daily drawing and giveaway to encourage people to fill out the Census form. The remaining of week has the following incentives:
• Thursday, April 23 – Entered to win a $50 gift card to Cafe Havana
• Friday, April 24 – Entered to win a $100 gift card to The Mint
• Anytime during the week folks will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
Find out more and to enter visit the library website at You can check out the webpage here: https://www.belgradelibrary.org/library-census-week/