Gallatin Gateway School Superintendent Theresa Keel was named a Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents, officials said in a release.
A superintendent from the nine regions is named and one is chosen for superintendent of the year by the organization, according to the release.
“Our district is very proud of Ms. Keel and feel that she has been a great addition to our school and community,” said Aaron Schwieterman, chair of the Gallatin Gateway School Board. “She is not just a school leader, but also a community leader.”