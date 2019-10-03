The Gallatin City-County Health Department will again host its Walk in Flu Clinics on Oct. 7 – Nov. 22 excluding holidays, according to a release.
The clinics will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-12 and 1-5 p.m. at the health department located in Bozeman at 215 W. Mendenhall. The cost of the flu vaccine is $41 or $74 for the high dose flu for 65 years and older.
“Just walk in during those times and be sure to bring your insurance information,” health officials said in a release.
The health department will be giving flu shots in Belgrade on Tuesday Oct. 15 at the Special Event Center at 220 Spooner Road from 7-9 a.m. and again from 3-5 p.m.
