HRDC is set to begin its ninth season of providing tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Individuals and households with incomes of less than $57,000 are eligible for tax assistance through VITA. The VITA service will begin on Monday, Feb. 8, and run through Thursday, April 8, 2021. Appointments are required for tax assistance.
To maintain social distancing guidelines and keep everyone safe, services will be provided on a drop-off/pick-up basis instead of face-to-face. Customers will be given details when they schedule their appointments.
In order to verify identity, VITA customers must bring a photo ID and Social Security Card to their appointment. Customers also must bring all applicable tax documents for the 2020 tax year (Forms W-2, 1099, 1098, 1095-A/B/C, charitable contributions), including Notice-1444 and Notice 1444-B reporting stimulus payments. Individuals seeking direct deposit for their refund or payment will need to provide a bank account and bank routing number.
“VITA is one of the most effective ways to provide financial opportunity to individuals and families in our community. Of people we served last year, the average refund was around $1,800. That can mean a lot to a household,” said Marc Graham, HRDC Financial Opportunity coordinator.
For appointments in Belgrade, Bozeman, Gardiner, White Sulphur Springs, or at the MSU Vet Center, call (406) 585-4848. For appointments in Livingston, call (406) 223-4479.
More information is available at https://thehrdc.org/financial-development/tax-assistance/.