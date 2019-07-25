On Sunday, July 21, around 2:24 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a backcountry rescue in the Bridger Mountains.
A 24-year-old, who was hiking alone about four miles from the Corbley Gulch Trailhead, injured her ankle. She was unable to continue on her own power. She contacted other recreationalists in the area who called search and rescue when they reached cell phone service.
Two motorcyclists, who came across the injured hiker, began driving her towards the trailhead. They met responding rescue crews on the trail. The motorcyclists transferred the hiker to rescue personnel, who transported her the rest of the way to the trailhead via a specialized rescue litter. The hiker was able to drive herself once she was back to her car.
Sheriff Gootkin said “It’s the little things that can get you in the back country.”
Even the most prepared people can find themselves in need of a little help when out getting fresh air and exercise. He reminds hikers to always tell someone where you are going and when you are expected to return.