Melissa Jenkins, owner of the Three Forks Voice weekly newspaper, has succeeded Leandra Hill as executive director of the Three Forks Chamber of Commerce.
Jenkins, who has served as vice president, president and past president of the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited about the opportunity.
“I am passionate about the role the Chamber of Commerce plays in small business owners and look forward to working more in-depth with other business owners in the Three Forks area,” she said.
Jenkins said her top priorities are to help the chamber grow, to further the interests of small businesses, to support members, and to work for the betterment of Three Forks.
“The future of Three Forks is bright,” Jenkins said. “The community is very tight-knit and passionate. It truly is a wonderful community.