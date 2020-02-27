Restrictions on Canyon Ferry reservoir boat launches have been removed allowing all boaters to access all boat ramps this year. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sought to remove the launch restrictions after three years of testing resulted in no detections of invasive quagga or zebra mussels.
The discovery of invasive mussel larvae in Tiber reservoir and a suspect detection of Canyon Ferry reservoir prompted restrictions on boating access in 2017. Boaters were required to launch at designated boat ramps and go through a decontamination station when exiting the water.
Regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect waterbody and the removal of the mandatory exit inspections if three years of monitoring show no detections of invasive mussels.
Restrictions on Tiber Reservoir will remain in place for at least two more years.
FWP conducted 7,920 inspections last year at Canyon Ferry.