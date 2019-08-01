From August 5 – 19, Leverich Canyon trailhead will be closed for a project to improve native fisheries habitat.
“All trail users seeking to access the trail will need to find another area to enjoy while the work is occurring,” Custer Gallatin National Forest officials said in a release.
The road leading up to Leverich trailhead will receive a much-needed culvert, making fish passage easier and ultimately improving a native cutthroat trout population.
For more information on the project contact Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, Public Affairs Specialist, Custer Gallatin National Forest at 406-548-1174, for general information or trails around the forest visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or call the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.