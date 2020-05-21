A “Cryptid Hunt” scavenger hunt at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Hikers will explore the short Nature Loop Trail located at the upper picnic area (a pleasant quarter mile walk) and use their “Guide to Montana Cryptids” booklet to identify the monster plaguing the park. Play the part of a cryptozoologist from a secret society and use your knowledge of animal adaptations to puzzle out which paranormal entity is responsible for the destruction.
Participants will learn about hoop snakes, dingmauls, thunderbirds, bugbears and other supernatural beasts on a scavenger hunt designed to keep parkgoers safe and healthy. Monster hunters should wear comfortable hiking clothes and bring hand sanitizer for safely handling the trail clues. The monster booklet and “Assignment Briefing” document can be found and downloaded on the park’s “Cryptid Hunt!” Facebook event post (@LewisandClarkCaverns).
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free online event “All About Beavers” on Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Join Riley Bell as he presents “All About Beavers,” a program discussing the intricacies of life as a beaver. Bell will speak about his experiences working with beavers and how they fit (not so neatly) into their ecosystems. From their fur to their homes, listeners will leave this talk with a newfound sense of wonder about these unique creatures.
This online event will take place using Zoom Meetings. Participants will join in by clicking on the Zoom link on the “All About Beavers” Facebook event post on the Lewis & Clark Caverns Facebook page (@LewisandClarkCaverns). Non-Facebook users can email Emily.dickerson@mt.gov for access.