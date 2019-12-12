‘Tis the season to see the colorful limestone caverns lit by the festive glow of candle lanterns at Lewis and Clark Caverns.
Holiday Candlelight Tours will be held Dec. 20–22 and Dec. 27–29. Eight tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
For tickets, call the visitor center at 287-3541 between 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults (12 and up), $8 for children (6 to 11). Children 5 and under are discouraged from attempting the tour. Tour size is limited, and tickets are non-refundable.
Important info to consider before attending the tour:
• The 2-mile tour takes approximately two hours. The first 1.25 miles is a walk to the cave entrance and may require walking through snowy conditions. Cave temperature is 48 degrees, but outside temperature and wind can be highly variable. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather.
• For safety reasons, the first (upper) half of the Caverns will be shown with the lights on. The lower half of the cave will be completed by candlelight. Parents should use their own judgment if children will be comfortable in the darkness of the cave and in the outside cold temperatures.
• The road to the upper visitor center is plowed and sanded. All-wheel, 4-wheel, or front wheel drive vehicles are recommended.
Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available at the visitor center.
–Montana State Parks