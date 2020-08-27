Local man dies in helicopter crash while fighting fire
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tom Duffy, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue helicopter pilot, was killed in a firefighting accident in Oregon Monday.
He was conducting bucket drops on the White Fire to help firefighters battle the blaze, which was burning in rough terrain in Mt. Hood National Forest.
Tom is the third generation of the Duffy family to fly rescue missions for SAR. He has flown SAR rescue missions for 20 years and his most recent missions was on Aug 15, when he flew 3 times for the GCSAR helicopter team.
“Tom was a world-class rescue pilot who instilled confidence in SAR volunteers on every mission,” officials said in a release Wednesday. “He was a big man with a big heart who brought calm and skill to every mission.”
Upper Deer Creek River-access restoration project breaks ground
On August 31, the Upper Deer Creek Riparian Habitat and Access Restoration project will begin upstream of the Deer Creek trailhead in Gallatin Canyon.
The Gallatin River Task Force, the Custer Gallatin National Forest, and Montana Trout Unlimited are partnering to revegetate riparian habitat, stabilize eroded streambanks, build a user access trail system, develop a formalized parking area, and construct sustainable boat launches.
“This will be the second large-scale project to restore the ecological health of the river and improve river access,” said Emily O’Connor, Conservation Manager at the Gallatin River Task Force. “This location was selected as a priority due to the broad range and volume of use the site receives, as well as the severe natural-resource damage.”
During construction, much of the access site will be closed to vehicles. (See attached map for details.) Once complete, the site will contain sustainable river access points, an accessible fishing platform, improved parking, and 1,414 feet of sustainable user trails. Work is expected to be completed around Halloween, with additional vegetation planting occurring in spring 2021 with the help of volunteers.
The Upper Deer Creek project is part of an ongoing effort led by the Gallatin River Task Force to reduce the level of nutrients and sediment entering the Gallatin River. These restoration projects also enhance riparian vegetation that provides shade to keep water temperatures down and restore habitat for fish.
Belgrade chicken lovers gather signatures for ballot measure
The petition for chickens in Belgrade has been approved, organizers said in a release.
“Unfortunately this is not a petition to approve or deny the ownership of chickens,” organizers said. “It is however, to get the option out to Belgrade votes next November 2021. If we can collect enough signatures the following statement will be placed on the ballot.”
Statement of Purpose City of Belgrade Initiative 2020-01 places Ordinance 2018-8 on the ballot initiating a vote by Belgrade electors. City Council rejected Ordinance 2018-8 December 3, 2018. Ordinance 2018-8 authorizes and regulates domestic chickens within Belgrade.
If a majority of voters support the initiative, Ordinance 2018-8 will be enacted. ‘FOR’ vote enacts Ordinance 2018-8, authorizing and regulating domestic chickens within Belgrade. ‘AGAINST’ vote maintains the current banning of domestic chickens within Belgrade.
A signature on this Petition is only to place the measure on the November 2, 2021 election ballot and does not necessarily mean that the signer agrees with the initiative.
Copies of Ordinance 2018-8 can be found on the City Council website or email CoopTroopBelgrade@gmail.com and we can send you a copy.
If you are interested in helping or would like more information visit Coop Troop on Facebook, email to CoopTroopBelgrade@gmail.com.
Food Bank to issue 25 lb. food boxes
HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank will be offering Farmers Feed Families USDA food boxes of 25 lbs. each to anyone who would like one or is in need of one.
These are provided through funding from the Coronavirus Relief Act passed by Congress. The program is intended to help farmers sell products that, due to COVID-19, weren’t being purchased by the intended buyers, and to get the food to those most in need.
The 25-pound boxes are filled with great fresh produce from farms throughout the country, packed by a produce distributor, and shipped to food banks all over Montana.
August 27 and Thursday, September 3 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Peace Lutheran Church located at 203 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT 59714.
“We are attempting to reach those who may struggle with transportation or the current hours of distribution,” says Jill Holder, Food and Nutrition Director for HRDC. “Outreach continues to be an important part of responding to the need in our community.”
For more information about HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank, visit gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org. For more information about HRDC, visit thehrdc.org
Air-quality alert issued for Gallatin County
Montana environmental officials issued an air quality alert Tuesday to 19 counties, including Gallatin County, because of smoke from California and local fires.
The Department of Environmental Quality said in an email that air quality in Bozeman on Tuesday was “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Malta and Great Falls had the same air quality rating.
The air quality alert is in effect for Gallatin, Park, Meagher, Jefferson, Madison, Broadwater, Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Blaine, Cascade, Fergus, Granite, Phillips, Powell, Ravalli, Missoula, Deer Lodge, Judith Basin and Lewis and Clark counties until further notice.
Katie Alexander, a DEQ air quality meteorologist, said it’s hard to say how much local fires are contributing to the haze. She said it’s tough to delineate that through satellite images because clouds over the area make it difficult to see plumes.
Alexander said the smoky skies would likely continue for the next few days.
–Freddy Monares, Chronicle