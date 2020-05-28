The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to 43 students in the local area.

The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System. 

Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.

“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. 

Belgrade High School

Colter Adams

Megan Bittner

Sydney Eastwood

Cassidy Howard

Jeana Marx

Grace Tadvick 

Manhattan Christian High School

Josiah Amunrud

Emma Hinds

Elias Swets

Three Forks High School

Dean Buchholz

Aden Lehr

