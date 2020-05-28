The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to 43 students in the local area.
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education.
Belgrade High School
Colter Adams
Megan Bittner
Sydney Eastwood
Cassidy Howard
Jeana Marx
Grace Tadvick
Manhattan Christian High School
Josiah Amunrud
Emma Hinds
Elias Swets
Three Forks High School
Dean Buchholz
Aden Lehr