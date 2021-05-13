BILLINGS (AP) — A 70-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by an eastbound freight train in Big Horn County, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at a crossing southwest of Hardin. No one else was injured.
The man's name has not been released. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
Trooper Joshua French's report said the gravel road was dry and that drugs, alcohol and speed were not suspected factors in the crash, the Billings Gazette reported.