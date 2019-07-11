Manhattan Bank officials said Michael C. Nehring, a Manhattan High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank. Michael is the son of Jeff and Heather Nehring. He plans on attending Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana where he will major in engineering.
Manhattan Bank-Churchill Branch officials said Jared L. Weiss, a Manhattan Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank–Churchill Branch. Jared is the son of Tina Dykstra. He plans on attending Montana State University where he will major in computer science.
Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch officials said Kilah R. Pfadt a Three Forks High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch. Kilah is the daughter of Chris and Licia Pfadt. She plans on attending Montana State University where she will major in elementary education.
Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch officials said Shellane D. Strozzi a Willow Creek High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $500 Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch. Shellane is the daughter of Dianna Garcia. She plans on attending Montana State University where she will study nursing.