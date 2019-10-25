Manhattan church hosts Trunk-or-Treat
Manhattan Bible Church is hosting a free Community Trunk-or-Treat and Harvest Party on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-8pm. Hot drinks, snacks, games, and tons of candy will be available to all. There will also be a petting zoo (weather permitting) where kids can meet SuperChicken. Everyone is invited to come in, warm up, and have some fun!
Manhattan Elementary hosts screening
Manhattan Elementary School will host a Child Find event on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 8:30 until noon. On this day, we will be screening for early development, cognition, speech, and hearing. Vision screening can also be arranged. Please call 406-284-3250 to schedule an appointment or for more information.