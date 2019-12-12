A Manhattan High School student will be part of the All-American Varsity Cheer team that will perform in the London New Year’s Parade, according to a release.
Senior Michael Madsen is one of five Montana cheerleaders to make the cut. Madsen is in his third year on the Manhattan squad and is the only male.
The honor roll student “has been the high school mascot representing Manhattan in MSU’s homecoming parade, a television commercial with Champ for Buffalo Restorations and as an advocate for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bozeman,” according to the release.
The Rotary Student of the Month also works at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Bozeman.
Madsen will fly to London Dec. 26 to participate in the parade with more than 800 high school cheerleaders from across the nation.
–Staff Report