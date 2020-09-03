J. Kolter Stevenson of Manhattan was the recipient of the University of Montana’s most prestigious scholarship, the UM Presidential Leadership Scholarship.
Stevenson was selected from a pool of more than 300.
“UM chose 26 applicants for their merits in excellent academic performance, exemplary public service, demonstrated leadership, unique personal qualities and potential for future impact,” officials said in a release. “The scholarship award significantly defrays the cost of attendance at UM, and all UM Presidential Leadership Scholars are enrolled in UM’s Davidson’s Honors College.”