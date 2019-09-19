Bozeman Health and Bozeman Health Foundation each elected two new members to its boards.
For Bozeman Health, Katie Daughenbaugh was named board chair. Daughenbaugh is a lab manager in the plant sciences and plant pathology department at Montana State University. She leads Bozeman’s first all-girls Scouts BSA troop, which is one of 10 all girls troops in the state.
John How, new board member, is the director for campus planning, design, and construction at MSU. Previously, he served as the lead planner for KLJ, a civil engineering firm, and as the transportation planner for SRF Consulting Group.
Don Beeman, new board member, serves as industry advisory board member of Next Frontier Capital. Mr. Beeman served as the Chief Executive Officer at LigoCyte and was past president of the Montana Bioscience Alliance. He also served on the editorial board of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
For Bozeman Health Foundation, which raises and manages charitable support on behalf of Bozeman Health, Dr. Jay Jutzy was named board chair. Dr. Jutzy is a radiologist and medical director for women’s imaging services.
Elected to the foundation board were Dr. Mark Williams, Bozeman Health’s chief physician officer and Dr. Andrew Sullivan, Bozeman Health pulmonologist, medical director of the Deaconess Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and member of the foundation’s medical staff philanthropy committee.
The complete list of Bozeman Health’s board of directors can be found at bozemanhealth.org/board and Bozeman Health Foundation’s board of directors can be found at bozemanhealth.org/foundationboard.
