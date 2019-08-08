Morrison-Maierle Systems announced their placement on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings last week. They are among only 27 Managed Service Providers (MSP) from the western United States to represent the Mountain Region, and they are the sole provider in these rankings to represent the state of Montana.
As computer networks and threat vectors become increasingly advanced, the demand for an informed IT strategy is rising. Many businesses and municipalities choose to outsource their IT needs to a Managed Service Provider, or MSP.
One of the benefits of outsourcing your IT to an MSP is that your business will have access to a full staff of trained technicians. This can be much more cost effective than retaining internal IT staff with annual salaries.
Many industries, especially those governed by compliance regulations, know that their cybersecurity strategy must be well-informed. But what should you look for when choosing a competent Managed Service Provider? The Managed Services industry is largely unregulated, meaning the providers who secure your business-critical data are not routinely evaluated or reviewed by third parties.
The MSP Alliance is an international association established to verify that providers in its membership base are reputable, qualified, and trustworthy. Morrison-Maierle Systems has once again completed the MSP Alliance’s Unified Certification Standard (UCS), the oldest certification for Managed Service Providers worldwide.
They are the only provider in Montana to undergo this annual business audit, and it is likely one reason they have recently gained wider recognition as a leader in their field.
“This is an incredible achievement for our team,” said Shaun Brown, Systems President and Billings City Council Member. “We’ve come a very long way since we started our Helena office in 1982, and we will always challenge ourselves to get better. We are fortunate to work alongside some incredible businesses, and we believe that our reputation is earned every single day by the way we go about our duties.”
Morrison-Maierle Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morrison-Maierle, Inc., with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula. Learn more at getsystems.net or by calling 406-237-1212.