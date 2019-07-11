Billings Clinic putting pieces together for new Bozeman facility
Billings Clinic is announcing that Bozeman-based Martel Construction will be the general contractor for phase one of its new Bozeman campus.
Billings Clinic acquired 54-acres near the 19th Street interchange along I-90 in 2016. They are also announcing that Montana-based firms CTA Architects and Sanderson Stewart are designing and engineering the project.
Billings Clinic also announced an agreement with a neighboring property owner to add a 4-acre parcel of land adjacent to Cattail Lake Park along Davis Lane.
The Clinic’s first phase of development features a 97,000 square foot Destination Ambulatory Center with a multispecialty physician group practice, urgent care, and outpatient surgery center. The center will also house outreach services from Billings Clinic’s more than 80 specialties and have access to Mayo Clinic specialists through Billings Clinic’s Mayo Clinic Care Network affiliation.
In late June, the clinic received unanimous approval of a growth policy amendment for its future medical campus by the Bozeman Planning Commission and City Commission. The City of Bozeman is in the process of designing the Davis Lane lift station and the sewer system that will connect with the Clinic’s campus. Infrastructure spurred by the Clinic project paves the way for significant development opportunities for southwest Bozeman, including the new high school.
The design phase for the project is well underway, which includes visiting medical campuses across the country that are incorporating innovative ideas for a medical campus of the future. The clinic is also eager to get input from citizens in the Bozeman region. Community members are encouraged to visit www.billingsclinic.com/bozeman to submit comments and ideas about what they hope to see for the project. They are also holding in-person community listening sessions.
The Clinic will share initial campus and facility concepts as soon as feedback has been incorporated. Construction for the campus infrastructure is slated to begin this fall, followed by groundbreaking in the spring of 2020.
Eating Disorder Center of Montana to open in Bozeman
The Eating Disorder Center of Montana is opening a new facility at the former Voss Inn, in downtown Bozeman creating access to treatment for patients and families state-wide.
Located three blocks from the center’s main office, this facility, The Voss House, will open on July 15, and offer lodging for out-of-town patients.
As a licensed healthcare facility, the center will continue to offer partial hospitalization program day treatment for adults 17and over, intensive outpatient programs for adolescents and adults, as well as individual, family, group, and nutritional therapies at the outpatient level of care—all provided within an integrated healthcare model.
For additional information, contact Laurie Newhouse at (406) 451-7370, info@edcmt.com, or EDCMT.com.
Summit Aviation receives certifications
Summit Aviation recently received its IS-BAO Stage 2 certification and renewed its ARGUS Platinum rating. This is in addition to its status as a WYVERN Registered Operator.
ARGUS, WYVERN and IS-BAO are independent safety audits. Each audit examines pilot qualifications, aircraft maintenance, risk analysis reporting, mitigation processes, emergency response plans and the company’s safety culture. The audit checks for past incidents, accidents and violations against the pilots and/or the company.
“There’s a widely held notion that pilots, aircraft and charter companies are all equal, and this is absolutely untrue,” owner Ben Walton said. “While many operators hold ARGUS GOLD, this simply means they’ve completed the paperwork and checked the boxes. Achieving a GOLD+ or PLATINUM rating means an operator has welcomed an external auditor onsite to conduct interviews with the aviation staff, review documents and manuals, and ensure that an operator puts into practice safety requirements and mitigations to make air travel safer.”
Summit Aviation services include aircraft sales, flight training, on-demand private charter and aviation management.