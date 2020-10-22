Montana State University political scientists will host a live webcast of results and analysis on the night of the 2020 general election, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
David Parker, Eric Raile and Sara Guenther, all from the MSU Department of Political Science, will analyze the returns from local, state and national elections. The election night webcast, a first for MSU, is free and open to all. The link to the webcast is https://www.montana.edu/politicalscience/election2020/index.html
Parker said that throughout the evening political scientists will explain events resulting in a presentation and discussion that will be different than anything else offered to Montana voters on election night.