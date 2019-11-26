Montana State University invites students, staff, faculty, alumni and members of the community to celebrate the traditional yearly lighting of Montana Hall on Dec. 4.
“Lights on Montana Hall” starts at 5:30 p.m. at Alumni Plaza and the Bobcat Spirit statue, just north of iconic Montana Hall, which was built in 1896 and is the second oldest structure on campus.
The event will feature holiday music, the MSU School of Music’s Montanans, carols by preschool students from MSU’s Child Development Center, remarks from the student body president and vice president, a welcome and brief remarks from MSU President Waded Cruzado, a drum line performance and a countdown by MSU cheerleaders and Champ before thousands of festive lights illuminate Montana Hall. Refreshments will be provided.
Begun in 2015, “Lights on Montana Hall” is meant to deepen the sense of community surrounding Montana’s land-grant university, Cruzado said.
“We are grateful for the ties that bind us together as a Bobcat community, and this wonderful tradition has become a way of celebrating those ties,” she said.
Free parking will be available on campus in all non-reserved spots after 4:30 p.m., including the top level of the parking garage. A map of parking lots is online at montana.edu/parking/map.pdf.