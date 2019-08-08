Montana State University is seeking volunteers to help welcome students to campus during its 2019 Move-In Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Volunteers from MSU and the Bozeman community will help move more than 3,000 new students into residence halls across campus. Volunteer shifts are available all day but there is more availability for shifts in the afternoon.
Move-In Day volunteers may select their preferred task from options that include greeting students at the curb and helping unload their vehicles, loading carts and elevators, and helping with recycling. Upon their arrival, volunteers will be given a gold MSU T-shirt to wear during their shift as well as a coupon book for on-campus services. The coupons include discounts from the MSU Bookstore, dining halls and concessions.
Volunteer registration closes on Sunday, Aug. 18. Anyone who would like to volunteer may sign up for time slots at https://www.montana.edu/reslife/moving_in.html or contact the MSU President’s Office at 406-994-2345 or president@montana.edu.
•••
Montana State University expects to welcome thousands of students into its residence halls starting Wednesday, Aug. 21, and the university is recommending the best routes to campus for the annual move-in period. Students have been assigned check-in times between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on that day to minimize traffic issues and avoid bottlenecks at building elevators.
The more than 3,000 students arriving that day have been provided with instructions detailing routes to their designated residence halls and more than 7,500 people are anticipated to be on campus. Maps of recommended routes for each hall are online at https://www.montana.edu/reslife/pdfs/moveindaymap.pdf.
MSU Move-In Day parking permits may be downloaded at:https://www.montana.edu/reslife/move_in_day/Move%20In%20Day%20Loading%20Credential.pdf.
MSU employees are advised to arrive early to campus on Aug. 21 and to avoid Eleventh Avenue south of the College Street roundabout to prevent creating congestion.
Two roads on campus will become temporary one-way streets during the move-in period and Seventh Avenue will experience heavy congestion. Twelfth Avenue in front of North and South Hedges will be one-way heading south; Cleveland Street will be one-way heading east from Eighth Avenue; and Seventh Avenue will enter and leave the same way off of Cleveland Street.
More information is available by calling MSU Residence Life at 406-994-2661, by checking the Move-In Day website at https://www.montana.edu/reslife/moving_in.html or by contacting the MSU President’s Office at 406-994-4565 or president@montana.edu.