Montana State University announced its spring enrollment today, with 15,561 students attending classes, according to the university’s semesterly headcount.
The university’s spring census has grown 9% over the past five years, while its retention rate — the percentage of first-year students who stay for their second semester of college — remained strong at 89.6%. Improving retention is one of the goals set forth in MSU’s strategic plan, “Choosing Promise.”
“We know that the experience a student has in their first year of college is crucial to their long-term success,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “As a university, we do everything we can to provide students the resources they need to be successful, stay in school and earn their degrees.”
MSU also saw an increase in its number of full-time equivalent students. The total of FTEs was 13,797, up slightly from last spring and up 12% since 2015. Full-time equivalence is equal to 15 credit hours, a figure used in many higher education formulas.
An increase in FTEs is attributable to students taking higher credit loads, which is advice MSU has long given to students to help them graduate in less time and with less debt. The university’s Freshman 15 program, for example, encourages students to take advantage of the fact that they don’t pay additional tuition beyond their first 12 credits in order to take more courses per semester and graduate sooner.
MSU’s graduation rates and number of degrees awarded reflect those efforts. This fall, MSU reported a four-year graduation rate of 29.7% and a six-year rate of 56.1% — the six-year rate is commonly used by the federal government. As with retention, the graduation rates are some of the highest MSU has seen in decades.
“The contributions of our talented, dedicated faculty continue to make a notable difference in improved student success as well as in the quality, rigor and applicability of the academic and research programs that attract fantastic students from across Montana and from every state in the country,” said MSU Provost Bob Mokwa.
The university also saw an increase in the number of bachelor’s and master’s degrees earned at its December commencement, where 991 degrees were awarded. The number of associates degrees saw the largest jump, up 53% over the prior fall. Increasing the number of one- and two-year degrees and certificates is also a goal specified in MSU’s strategic plan.
This past fall, MSU recorded its second highest enrollment in history with 16,766 students. Spring headcounts are traditionally lower than in the fall.