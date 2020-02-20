Montana State University has planned a full slate of networking and informational events during the third week of February as part of its 15th annual “Almost” Spring Job and Internship Fair.
Events will include networking, information sessions and receptions leading up to the career fair itself, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Strand Union Building ballrooms.
More than 180 employers are expected to be at the fair with information about careers for MSU students. A list of attendees is available online at http://www.montana.edu/aycss/careers/events/career-fairs-and-events.html.
The day after the fair will be devoted to interviews, with more than 42 organizations interviewing students for internships and full-time employment. A list of those conducting interviews is also available at the same web address.
Outside the career fair format, students and employers can also meet at five networking events across campus on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Additionally, a variety of information sessions will introduce students to what skills organizations and companies are looking for in student applicants.
Inquiries about the spring career fair may be directed to Carina Beck at 406-994-4353 or cbeck@montana.edu.