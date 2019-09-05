Montana State University will host several events to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Month. Counseling and Psychological Services has put together several activities for the months of September, which is Suicide Prevention Month, and October that focus on prevention, training, wellness and mental health education.
On Sept. 7, there will be an Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Lindley Park in downtown Bozeman. The annual event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention raises money for suicide prevention, education, research and advocacy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
CPS will also host several suicide prevention trainings throughout September and October for faculty, staff, departments or classes. Dates are Sept. 6, Sept. 10, Oct. 7, Oct. 16 and Oct. 24. The Kognito Online Suicide Prevention training has also been made available for faculty, staff and students.
CPS has created a website for Suicide Prevention Month that includes additional information about the activities listed above. It also offers information about mental health treatment, counseling and support services. The website can be found at http://www.montana.edu/suicide-prevention/SuicidePreventionMonth.html.
For more information, contact Betsy Asserson, director of Counseling and Psychological Services, at 406-994-4531 or basserson@montana.edu.
Montana ranks high in the nation for per capita suicide rate.