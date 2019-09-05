Registration is now open for the Focus on Fundraising workshop series, hosted by MSU Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning in September. The four workshops are tailored for nonprofit organizations and will be held at the Country Inn and Suites, 5997 E. Valley Center Road, Bozeman.
Attendees will learn about diversifying fundraising strategies, the basics of grant writing, what motivates donors and how to keep donors. The half-day sessions include: “Plan for Fundraising Success” and “Grant Writing 101” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and “The Art and Science of Fundraising Appeals” and “Keep More Donors, Raise More Money” on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The workshops are led by Laura Rhodes, a fundraising executive, grant writer and fundraising trainer with more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations.
Attendees can register for one or more workshops. The cost of the first workshop is $129 with a 15% discount on any subsequent workshop registrations. Or more details and to register, visit http://bit.ly/ATOprofessionaldev or call 460-994-6550.