Montana State University in Bozeman will open its campus, classrooms and activities to potential students during the next MSU Friday, the university’s campus visitation program, set for Jan. 31.
MSU Friday events are free and open to all high school juniors and seniors and their families. The program consists of several activities including tours, sample classes given by some of MSU’s top professors, meetings with academic departments, a display of organizations and special services, and presentations on programs, scholarships and financing a college education. Panels for parents and students are also scheduled.
Students may register online for MSU Friday at montana.edu/admissions/msufriday. For additional information about MSU Friday, contact the MSU Office of Admissions at 1-888-MSU-CATS (1-888-678-2287) or 406-994-2452 or email admissions@montana.edu.