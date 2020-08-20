Montana State University will offer a noncredit course that introduces advanced strategies and technology for online instructors. Registration for “Advanced Online Teaching” is now open, and the course will run from Oct. 5 through Nov. 6. It is presented by MSU Academic Technology and Outreach and the Master of Science in Science Education program at MSU.
The course takes a practitioner’s look at the art of online instruction. Using many of the current pedagogical approaches, participants will be introduced to more advanced features and strategies of online instruction. These strategies include the expanded features of learning management systems; using supportive technologies such as podcasting, webinars, video conference tools and other applications; and gamification options.
Course assignments include readings, online discussion and reflection. Participants can expect a highly active, engaging and professionally stimulating class session each week. The course is designed for online instructors who are teaching at the middle school, high school, community college or university level. Successful completion of the “Foundations of Online Teaching” course or an equivalent course is a prerequisite.
The MSSE program’s John Graves and Jessica Anderson will teach the course. Graves is the lead instructor for the MSSE program. He holds a doctorate in education and has over 35 years of experience with middle school and university instruction, with an emphasis on helping teachers remain current with best practices in science education. He was the recipient of MSU’s Excellence in Online Teaching Award in 2012.
Anderson is the manager for learning and development at BetterLesson, a website with free searchable lesson plans, strategies, activities and professional learning for educators. An alumna of the MSSE program, she holds a doctorate in education and has 13 years of experience teaching kindergarten through 12th grade and coaching adult learners with a focus on implementing online and blended instruction in student-centered ways.
The course is $375, and teachers may earn 27 Office of Public Instruction renewal credits/continuing education units for an additional $25. MSSE program students and alumni can receive a discounted registration fee of $75, and students who successfully completed “Foundations of Online Teaching” will get a reduced rate of $150. For discount codes, contact MSSE at 406-994-5679 or msse@montana.edu.
For more information or to register, visit ato.montana.edu/continuinged/ or contact ATO at 406-994-6550 or ato@montana.edu.