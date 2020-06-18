Academic Technology and Outreach at Montana State University is partnering with online education provider World Education to provide noncredit online professional development, career training and continuing education programs. The more than 71 workforce development programs will be offered fully online and are self-paced.
Programs are available in the areas of business and professional; health care and fitness; IT and software development; media and design; and sustainability. Career training programs in skilled and industrial trades are also available. The courses are meant for a wide variety of participants, such as those who are unemployed or underemployed; pursuing a career change; wanting to enhance job skills; or seeking to advance in their current line of work.
Several courses will be offered at no cost through Aug. 31, including “Creativity in Teams and Organizations,” “Introduction to Critical Thinking,” “Personal Creativity,” and “Communication in Healthcare.” Other courses range in price from $40 for some professional development programs to $4,495 for some full career training programs in areas such as web design or medium-heavy truck technician.
To view the complete list of programs and to register, visit ato.montana.edu/profdev. For more information, contact ATO at 406-994-6550 or ato@montana.edu.
Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for online learning; continuing, professional and lifelong learning; and outreach and engagement.