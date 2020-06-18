Due to popular demand, Academic Technology and Outreach and the Master of Science in Science Education program at Montana State University will offer another noncredit course to help online instructors improve their skills, maximize student engagement and build high-quality online courses. “Fundamentals of Online Teaching” is fully online and will run from July 27 through Sept. 4.
The course is designed for both new and experienced online instructors who are teaching at the middle school, high school, community college or university levels. It will offer participants a practitioner’s look at the art of online instruction using many of the current pedagogical approaches. The course covers topics such as how online learning differs from classroom teaching; keeping online students engaged; and maximizing the features of a learning management system. Course assignments include readings, online discussions and reflections as an online instructor. Participants can expect an active, engaging and stimulating class session each week.
John Graves, the lead instructor for the MSSE program at MSU, will teach the course. Graves has over 35 years of experience in middle school and university instruction and emphases helping teachers remain current with best practices in science education.
The course is $275, and teachers may earn 27 Office of Public Instruction renewal units/continuing education units for an additional $25. Alumni of the MSSE program can receive a discounted registration fee of $75 or $100 to include OPI renewal units. A limited number of need-based fee waivers are also available.
Registration for the course is now open and will close on July 23 or once full. For more information or to register, visit ato.montana.edu/continuinged/ or contact ATO at 406-994-6550 or ato@montana.edu.
ATO works to support and advance MSU’s land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for online learning; continuing, professional and lifelong learning; and outreach and engagement.