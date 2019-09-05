Montana State University Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning will offer a non-credit course Thursday, Sept. 26, on the art of floral design. Floral Design Trio will cover three categories: beginning, wedding and advanced floral design.
The course costs $99 and will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bridger Kitchens, 7540 Pioneer Way in Bozeman. No experience is necessary and tools and materials will be provided.
The course will introduce participants to design principles using fresh-cut flowers. Each participant will create two projects for each category: mound and inverted; wedding corsage and boutonniere; and small, hand-tied gatheree and topiary design. Participants may take home their creations.
The instructor is Leisa Cook from the Montana Floral Design Academy. A floral design teacher and mentor, Cook has a bachelor’s degree in craft and design from Kent State University and studied at Hixon’s School of Floral Design in Ohio. She also studied European design in Amsterdam and is a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers.
For more information, please visit https://eu.courses.montana.edu/CourseStatus.awp?&course=19FAFLORALTR or call 406-994-6550.