Nutrien Ag Solutions has acquired Northern Seed LLC’s Montana-based seed business, including all seed plants and its Bozeman research center.
“This is a great opportunity for our business to provide its Montana customers with a broader portfolio of products and services. Nutrien® also brings a great deal of resources that will allow us to elevate to the next level in research, marketing and operational capabilities,” said Ryan Holt, Snake River Division Seed Manager and formerly Vice President of Northern Seed.
Nutrien Ag Solutions is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. The current Northern Seed team will continue to work closely with its customers to provide the “highest quality certified seed and the most effective broad-spectrum seed treatments” for Montana’s toughest soil and seed borne diseases, officials said in a release.
Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue with the Montana focused research and development programs for all crops with the goal of supplying the highest quality and best yielding genetics for Montana farmers.
–submitted