NorthWestern Energy is warning of continued scam activity targeting the energy company’s Montana customers.
A Bozeman business received a phone call Wednesday morning from a scammer threatening that service would be disconnected in 30 minutes if payment was not made for an overdue energy bill. The employee who took the call reported they saw a vehicle outside. After calling NorthWestern Energy to ask about the business’ account and learning the vehicle was not from NorthWestern Energy, the business’ employee called local law enforcement.
NorthWestern Energy’s Customer Service Center continues to receive multiple reports from Montana customers that scammers are contacting them by phone, demanding payment within 30 minutes or their service will be disconnected. These criminals are attempting to steal money from the people they are calling.
NorthWestern does not call customers and demand immediate payment of past-due bills. NorthWestern Energy will provide multiple past-due notices before terminating service. It will not be a surprise.
If you get a cancellation notification, always verify it by calling NorthWestern Energy’s Customer Service number, 888-467-2669.
Scammers are using technology to spoof NorthWestern Energy’s customer service number so that their call shows up on a caller ID as that number. The caller then gives instructions to call a different number to make a payment. That number has been reported to authorities.
Don’t supply any personal information unless you are sure you are indeed working with NorthWestern Energy.
Signs of Potential Scam Activity:
• Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within less than an hour.
• Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct a customer to purchase a prepaid card – widely available at retail stores – then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment to his or her utility company.
• Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
How To Protect Yourself:
• Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Northwestern Energy and other utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail, or in person.
• If someone threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive advance disconnection notification. NorthWestern Energy and other utility companies never send a single notification one hour or less before disconnection.
• If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, or shut the door. They should call NorthWestern Energy’s customer service number, 888-467-2669 in Montana and 800-245-6977 in South Dakota and Nebraska. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911.
Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement authorities. The Federal Trade Commission’s website is also a good source of information about how to protect personal information.