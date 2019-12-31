A new online rotary system designed to improve the process for new and renewing rotaries is set for use, Montana officials said in a release.
All notary applicants will be able to complete an “easy-to-use” online application form, submit the required bond and exam certificates, and pay the filing fee online anytime from any desktop or mobile device, officials said. The system will also allow notaries to track their applications and make any subsequent changes to their contact information without the delays and inconvenience of mail service.