NorthWestern Energy invites the public to an overview of the Madison Powerhouse upgrade from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the El Western, 4787 U.S. 287 in Ennis.
NorthWestern Energy is upgrading the 109-year-old turbines and generators in the Madison Powerhouse downstream of Ennis Lake. The original powerhouse building will remain in place, largely unaltered, while four new turbine-generator units are installed within it.
At some times during the construction project, flows in the bypass channel between Madison Dam and powerhouse will be increased significantly, but flows downstream of the plant will be unaffected during the project
No alterations to the dam or flow conveyance structures are required by the project.
Information about Madison River fisheries and recreation projects will also be presented. In 2019, River Fund grants and NorthWestern Energy matching funds provided nearly $90,000 in funding for projects that will enhance public recreation in the Hebgen-Madison Region.