Montana State University Wonderlust will host a free online public lecture about the history of East Mendenhall Street in Bozeman.
Crystal Alegria, director of The Extreme History Project, will lead the discussion, “One Way History: Bozeman’s Historic East Mendenhall Street,” which will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28. The Extreme History Project is a nonprofit that brings local history to the public in fun, engaging and relevant ways.
Alegria will discuss the history of East Mendenhall by traveling virtually down the one-way street. Participants will learn about Bozeman’s red-light district, East Side School – now Hawthorne Elementary – and notable residents such as the Frazier family, Madam Libbie Hayes and Fannie Woodson. Alegria will illustrate the presentation with photos, maps and oral history accounts.
Participants must register for the lecture by May 27 at www.montana.edu/wonderlust/. Registrants will receive an email with the Webex online presentation link and instructions to join the program.
The presentation will be recorded and available online. Interested individuals can sign up for Wonderlust’s mailing list at www.montana.edu/wonderlust/newsletter/ to be notified when it is accessible.
For more information contact Bobbi Geise at 406-994-6550 or bobbi-geise@montana.edu.