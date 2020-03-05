The 2020 open burning season in Gallatin County started Sunday, March 1. Individuals wishing to conduct open burning are currently able to purchase burn permits and activate them beginning Sunday. All burning beyond recreational fires smaller than 48” in diameter are required to have a burn permit that is activated each day burning is conducted.
Gallatin County migrated to a new burn permit system this year to make the process more user friendly for the community. Unfortunately, those who have had burn permits in the past will not be able to simply renew their permit. Being a new vendor for the burn permits, all individuals will need to create a new account this year, and in following years will only need to renew.
Burn permits are available online at GallatinBurnPermits.com and in person at:
• Bozeman Fire Department, 34 North Rouse in Bozeman
• Central Valley Fire District, 215 Wings Way in Belgrade
• Gallatin County Treasurers Office, 311 West Main in Bozeman
• Three Forks Library, 607 South Main in Three Forks
General information on conducting open burning is available at: https://www.readygallatin.com/community-resources/burn-permits/