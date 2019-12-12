Traffic and parking at Montana State University will be affected this weekend to accommodate several high-volume events.
On Friday, Dec. 13, the MSU football team will host Austin Peay State University at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. Kagy Boulevard will be closed between Seventh Avenue and 11th Avenue from 2-11 p.m. Kagy Boulevard will detour via South 19th Avenue, Graf Street and South Third Avenue.
MSU’s fall commencement will also take place the following day, Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with the processional beginning at 8:40 a.m.
Bobcat Lot 15 and Stadium Lots 20 and 25 will close on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. for the game and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Vehicles remaining in those lots after they close will be towed at the owner’s expense.
While the stadium lots are closed for the game, stadium permit holders may park in any open surface lots, except 24-hour reserved areas, beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
A permit is not required to park in available lots on campus on Dec. 13 and 14, except for 24-hour reserved spaces.
Standard parking regulations and winter break parking guidelines will resume at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. The campus parking map can be found at montana.edu/parking/map.pdf.
Due to high demand for parking on game day, Parking Services urges attendees to consider walking, biking, carpooling or using the Streamline bus system. To find carpools, visit www.bozemancommute.org.
Important game day information will also be available on 1610 AM radio.
For questions, contact Parking Services at 406-994-1723.