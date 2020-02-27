The Beartooth Ranger District is accepting appointments for 30 personal use post and pole permits starting March 27 at 8 a.m. on a first-come first-serve basis.
Personal use post and pole collection units are located in the Main Canyon Rock Creek, West Fork Rock Creek, Red Lodge Creek, West Rosebud Creek, and West Fork Stillwater River drainages. A limited number of permits will be available in each drainage. Permits will be for cutting trees up to 6” in diameter, during the months of May and June only.
Interested individuals should contact the Beartooth Ranger District beginning on March 27 for scheduling an appointment. Permits will then be sold and issued in person by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, individuals can utilize the following numbers:
Beartooth Ranger District – Personal Use Post and Pole Appointment Numbers:
406-446-4592
406-446-4528
406-446-4522
406-446-4533
Booking a permit appointment is competitive. Permits will allow 60 days for removal of post and poles, during May and June, with no extensions or refunds. Once the 30 permits are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, no additional permits will be available until next spring.
For additional questions, contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103.