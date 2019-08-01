Pony Days kicks off Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. for a weekend of events and family fun, organizers said.
Saturday kicks off with a parade, there will be a barbecue lunch, an ice cream social, a raffle, kid’s games, a tour of the Pony School Museum and music, arts and crafts in the park all day ending with the street dance in front of the Pony Bar at 7 p.m.
Sunday will see a 10:30 a.m. church service in the park followed by a pot luck.
The community event is put on by the all-volunteer Pony Homecoming Club and is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization.
“Raffle ticket purchases, purchasing lunch and donations are all much appreciated and what make this Fun-raiser a fundraiser,” organizers said.
The group asks people to leave their dogs at home. If pets are present, animals are required to be leashed and supervised at all times.
“This is a liability issue and we are obligated to enforce it,” organizers said.