Reach Inc. announced Monday that Dee Metrick accepted the position of Executive Director, and will assume this new role upon Rob Tallon’s retirement, starting July 1, according to a release from the organization.
“Having worked at Reach for 21 years, Dee will bring her extensive understanding of Reach’s operations, dedication to the clients, and passion for the mission to this job,” officials said in a release.
Metrick began in 1999 as a work services specialist, and also served as the contract and business development specialist, staff development specialist and, for the previous nine years, as community relations and development director.
Reach Inc. is a private non-profit that delivers developmental disability services to 106 people in Bozeman. Reach offers residential, vocational, and transportation supports to the people they serve. To learn more about Reach Inc., visit www.reachinc.org.
–Submitted