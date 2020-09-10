A community fundraising effort has been launched to rapidly mobilize financial resources to meet the needs of individuals, families, and agencies impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire.
The creation of the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund is a joint effort between the Southwest Montana Community Organizations Active in Disaster (SWMT COAD), Greater Gallatin United Way, and One Valley Community Foundation to streamline financial support and direct it to people affected by the fire who need funding most. Funding will also be distributed to agencies supporting fire relief efforts.
To make a donation to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund, text BRIDGERS to 91999 or give online through the web pages of Greater Gallatin United Way and One Valley Community Foundation.