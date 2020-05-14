Hwy. 191 bridges near Big Sky to be repaired
Soon drivers on the bridges in Big Sky will no longer have to dodge potholes. The Montana Department of Transportation is launching the Big Sky Bridge Decks project to improve three bridges in the area by repairing or replacing each deck and paving over the surface.
The three structures to be improved are located on Highway 191 north of the turn to Big Sky, on Lone Mountain Trail near the intersection with Highway 191, and on Lone Mountain Trail near Little Coyote Road. This work will occur from May through November. Drivers can expect to see single-lane closures with traffic signals in place to stop and guide traffic.
Construction for the project is anticipated to start on Tuesday, May 26, after Memorial Day weekend.
–MDT
Bolinger Road work started May 12
Beginning Tuesday, May 12, DLM Contracting Inc will be installing waterline, sewer line and manholes on Bolinger Road in Belgrade as part of the infrastructure improvements for the new Belgrade Elementary School.
To complete this, DLM will need to close Bolinger Road to thru traffic between Frontage Road and Weaver Road.
This phase of the project will not affect homeowners or business access to their driveways south of the road closure. Traffic heading north of the closure should utilize an alternate route such as Dry Creek Road to Weaver Road. Road Closure is scheduled to be in effect May 12 to June 8.
–DLM
County implements weight limits
The Gallatin County Road Department has issued several temporary 16-ton weight limits on roads throughout the county due to spring thaw.
Contact the department to receive emails regarding updated weight limits at 582-3250.
–County